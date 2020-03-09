UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Neutralize 25 Militants In Country's North - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Iraqi security forces have neutralized 25 militants in the Makhmur region of the Ninawa province in the north of the country, the Iraqi Special Operation Forces' press service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Iraqi security forces have neutralized 25 militants in the Makhmur region of the Ninawa province in the north of the country, the Iraqi Special Operation Forces' press service said on Monday.

"The Counter-Terrorism Directorate, in coordination with the international coalition's aviation, landing in the south of Makhmur ... neutralized 25 terrorists and destroyed nine tunnels and a training base," the press service said in a statement on Facebook.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after fighting it for over three years.

Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting victory over the IS.

Despite these efforts, however, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.

