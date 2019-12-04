Iraqi Security Forces Report Rocket Attack on Military Base Hosting US Troops

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Five rockets were fired at Iraq's Ayn al-Asad Airbase, which is currently hosting US armed forces personnel, in the western Al Anbar Governorate, the press service for the middle Eastern country's security forces said on Tuesday.

"Five rockets struck the Ayn al-Asad military base in the Anbar province," a Facebook post read.

It added that there was no information regarding any victims or damage caused by the attack.