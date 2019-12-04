UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Security Forces Report Rocket Attack On Military Base Hosting US Troops

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Iraqi Security Forces Report Rocket Attack on Military Base Hosting US Troops

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Five rockets were fired at Iraq's Ayn al-Asad Airbase, which is currently hosting US armed forces personnel, in the western Al Anbar Governorate, the press service for the middle Eastern country's security forces said on Tuesday.

"Five rockets struck the Ayn al-Asad military base in the Anbar province," a Facebook post read.

It added that there was no information regarding any victims or damage caused by the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Facebook Iraq Post

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

45 seconds ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

19 minutes ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

19 minutes ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

19 minutes ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

44 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.