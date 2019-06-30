UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Say Eliminated 5 IS Militants Trying To Get Into Country From Syria

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Iraqi security forces said in a statement on Saturday they had eliminated five militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who tried to get into the country from Syria.

"The 27th brigade of the 8th division of al-Jazeera's operational headquarters eliminated a group of five IS militants who were trying to penetrate into Iraq across the border with Syria north of the Trifawi disrict," the statement says.

The Iraqi forces noted that the border with Syria was under constant control to prevent such incidents.

