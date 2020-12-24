Iraqi Security Forces Seize 46 Rockets Prepared for Attacks on Sites of Anbar Province

The Iraqi intelligence forces managed on Thursday to confiscate 46 rockets intended for terrorist attacks on a number of targets in the western province of Al Anbar, the province's intelligence directorate said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Iraqi intelligence forces managed on Thursday to confiscate 46 rockets intended for terrorist attacks on a number of targets in the western province of Al Anbar, the province's intelligence directorate said.

"Units of Al Anbar's intelligence agency managed to seize 46 rockets intended to attack the province's administration building, as well as a number of security and service departments," the directorate said in a statement, cited by the INA state news agency.

The security detachments also arrested 13 individuals wanted on charges of terror activities for belonging to groups of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the areas of Qaim, Ramadi and Al-Fallujah, the statement read.

According to a preliminary investigation, the terrorists admitted that they were trained in special IS camps.

A spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief announced on Wednesday the killing of two IS suicide attackers, including an aide to an IS "governor," in a special operation in the country's north.

In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the IS terror group in Iraq. However, terror sleeper cells are still operating in the country.

Most recently in November, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik in an interview that the IS had scaled up activities over the past few months, including in certain areas of the provinces of Anbar, Kirkuk, Diyala and Nineveh.