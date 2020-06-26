Iraqi Security Forces Seize Rocket Launcher Workshop, Detain 13 People - Reports

The Iraqi security forces have raided an underground workshop that manufactured rocket launchers in one of the neighborhoods south of the Baghdad capital and detained 13 people working there, the local Al Sumaria broadcaster reported early on Friday, citing a security source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have raided an underground workshop that manufactured rocket launchers in one of the neighborhoods south of the Baghdad capital and detained 13 people working there, the local Al Sumaria broadcaster reported early on Friday, citing a security source.

"The security forces have managed to seize a workshop for the production of rocket launchers in the Boaitha area in the district of Dora, south of Baghdad, ... and arrested 13 people who were working inside it," the source told the news agency.

Rocket attacks regularly target the so-called green zone of the Iraqi capital, where government offices and embassies are located, as well as Baghdad International Airport. Such incidents usually do not lead to casualties among the population or significant damage.

In mid-June, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, the leadership of the country's Armed Forces, said that Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi had ordered the creation of special committees in a bid to stop such actions.