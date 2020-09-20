Iraqi Security Forces Thwart Series of Terrorist Attacks, Arrest IS Ringleader - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have foiled a series of terrorist attacks across the country and detained one of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in Baghdad, Al Sumaria broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a statement by the security forces.

According to the broadcaster, the IS ringleader was detained, as the Iraqi security forces set up an ambush to capture him in Baghdad. The terrorist was engaged in planning terrorist attacks during the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen in October, when Shia Muslim pilgrims from Iran travel to Iraq to commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, Prophet Muhammad's grandson.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in late 2017, groups of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. Their efforts are being resisted by both the government forces and militias.