Iraqi Security Forces Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In Baghdad - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Iraqi security forces used tear gas and hot water to disperse protesters at Liberation Square in Baghdad, local agency Shafaq News reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Iraqi security forces used tear gas and hot water to disperse protesters at Liberation Square in Baghdad, local agency Shafaq News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, about 1,500 demonstrators gathered at Liberation Square near the bridge leading to Baghdad's specially protected green zone, where government buildings and diplomatic missions are located.

The rally's participants protested against low living standards, unemployment and corruption in the country.

Iraqi security forces encircled the protesters and dispersed them, using hot water and tear gas and injuring several people, sources said.

At least 40 people were injured in the ensuring clashes, Al-Sumaria news channel cited a security source as saying. Security personnel were among those hurt.

The square has been cleared from protesters, according to the channel, which said security forces also used stun grenades to break up the crowd.

