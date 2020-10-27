UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Security Officer Killed In IS Attack In Northern Kirkuk Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Iraqi Security Officer Killed in IS Attack in Northern Kirkuk Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) An Iraqi security officer was killed on Tuesday as a result of an attack by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on a checkpoint at one of the oil fields in the northern province of Kirkuk, Iraq's Shafaq news agency reported, citing a security source.

The attack, which took place at dawn on Tuesday, targeted a post, which has been set up to defend oil well No.10 in Kirkuk's district of Al-Multaqa, the news agency reported, adding that a member of the security staff was killed.

Earlier, the Iraqi intelligence service on Tuesday announced the killing of a prominent IS member, Abu al-Hassan al-Kurdi, who participated in multiple terrorist operations in the country's provinces of Diyala, Al Anbar and Kirkuk, the news agency said.

The security forces managed to eliminate the terrorist as a result of a 24-hour operation in the eastern province of Diyala.

The militant's equipment, including a motorcycle, a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition, was seized.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia Iraq Oil Kirkuk 2017 Post Government

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

2 minutes ago

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

29 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

32 minutes ago

Terror incidents in Pakistan linked to India's sin ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCoron ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.