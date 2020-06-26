A group detained by the Iraqi security services during a recent night raid has been preparing attacks on governmental facilitates in Baghdad's so-called green zone, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Friday, citing the Iraqi armed forces' joint command

On Friday night, Iraq's counter-terrorism units busted an underground rocket workshop south of Baghdad, arresting 14 people, according to the agency.

The command has said that the arrest was performed on the basis of intelligence on a group that had attacked the green zone and the city's international airport several times.

The security services have also uncovered preparations for another attack against the green zone.

The arrested persons have been handed over to a specials commission, which includes members of the Interior Ministry and other security agencies.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.