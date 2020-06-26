UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Security Says Arrested Group Planned Attack On Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:38 PM

Iraqi Security Says Arrested Group Planned Attack on Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports

A group detained by the Iraqi security services during a recent night raid has been preparing attacks on governmental facilitates in Baghdad's so-called green zone, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Friday, citing the Iraqi armed forces' joint command

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A group detained by the Iraqi security services during a recent night raid has been preparing attacks on governmental facilitates in Baghdad's so-called green zone, the Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported on Friday, citing the Iraqi armed forces' joint command.

On Friday night, Iraq's counter-terrorism units busted an underground rocket workshop south of Baghdad, arresting 14 people, according to the agency.

The command has said that the arrest was performed on the basis of intelligence on a group that had attacked the green zone and the city's international airport several times.

The security services have also uncovered preparations for another attack against the green zone.

The arrested persons have been handed over to a specials commission, which includes members of the Interior Ministry and other security agencies.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Ministry Iraq Baghdad From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

3 hours ago

Court Did Not Prohibit Serebrennikov From Taking E ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.