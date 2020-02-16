MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The Iraqi security services on Sunday confirmed earlier reports on a rocket attack on Baghdad's so-called green zone, adding that three projectiles landed in the area.

Earlier in the day, Al-Arabiya tv channel reported rockets landing near the US embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital.

"Four Katyusha rockets landed last night in the capital of Baghdad.

Three of them landed in the 'green zone,' the fourth one [landed] in the logistic support headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF, a Shia militia force], near the building of a police college on the Falastin street, damaging an automobile, a tent, and a spare parts depot, without any casualties," the security services wrote on Twitter.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.