UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Security Services Confirm 3 Rockets Landed In Baghdad's Green Zone

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Iraqi Security Services Confirm 3 Rockets Landed in Baghdad's Green Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The Iraqi security services on Sunday confirmed earlier reports on a rocket attack on Baghdad's so-called green zone, adding that three projectiles landed in the area.

Earlier in the day, Al-Arabiya tv channel reported rockets landing near the US embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital.

"Four Katyusha rockets landed last night in the capital of Baghdad.

Three of them landed in the 'green zone,' the fourth one [landed] in the logistic support headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF, a Shia militia force], near the building of a police college on the Falastin street, damaging an automobile, a tent, and a spare parts depot, without any casualties," the security services wrote on Twitter.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Baghdad Sunday TV From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

14 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.