Iraqi Security Services Detain Terrorists Who Entered Iraq From Syria - Defense Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Iraqi security services have detained a group of terrorists who entered the country from Syria, all those detained are members of one family, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The operation was carried out in Ninawa province in Iraq's north.

"During the search operation, based on accurate intelligence, forces of the 71st Infantry Brigade... and military intelligence units detained terrorists who are members of one family and entered Iraq through the Syrian border," the ministry said on Facebook.