The leader of the Iraqi Shia and the head of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, Muqtada al-Sadr, called upon Sairoon lawmakers to halt their activities in parliament until the government responds to the demands of protesters in Baghdad, media reported on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The leader of the Iraqi Shia and the head of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, Muqtada al-Sadr, called upon Sairoon lawmakers to halt their activities in parliament until the government responds to the demands of protesters in Baghdad, media reported on Friday.

Sadr has urged the lawmakers from Sairoon, the largest party in the Iraqi parliament, to "not attend the parliament sessions unless the government issues a plan of action that would respond to the demands of people," and called upon lawmakers from other parties to "follow this lead," the Shafaq news agency reported.

The call comes ahead of an emergency meeting of the Iraqi parliament, scheduled to take place on Saturday, possibly with the attendance of the prime minister and other cabinet officials responsible for security.

The Iraqi capital and southern regions have been marred in violent protests since Tuesday. Protesters demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end of corruption. On Thursday, a curfew was declared and internet access halted in Baghdad and five southern provinces. So far, at least 40 people were killed and 272 detained due to violence during the protests.