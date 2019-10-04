The leader of the Iraqi Shia and the head of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, Muqtada al-Sadr, called upon Sairoon lawmakers to halt their activities in parliament until the government responds to the demands of protesters in Baghdad, media reported on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The leader of the Iraqi Shia and the head of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, Muqtada al-Sadr, called upon Sairoon lawmakers to halt their activities in parliament until the government responds to the demands of protesters in Baghdad media reported on Friday.

Sadr has urged the lawmakers from Sairoon, the largest party in the Iraqi parliament, to "not attend the parliament sessions unless the government issues a plan of action that would respond to the demands of people," and called upon lawmakers from other parties to "follow this lead," the Shafaq news agency reported.

The call comes ahead of an emergency meeting of the Iraqi parliament, scheduled to take place on Saturday, possibly with the attendance of the prime minister and other cabinet officials responsible for security.

The largest coalition in the Iraqi parliament, Al-Mehwar Al-Watani, has responded to the plea on Friday. This Sunni coalition has more than 50 seats in the 329-seat parliament and was the one to nominate incumbent Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi to his post.

"As a sign of support for the popular movement and of non-acceptance of corruption and people's deprivation of their rights, the coalition announces suspending the membership of all its members in the parliament of Iraq until a serious position is formed together with other parliamentary blocs," Al-Mehwar Al-Watani posted on its Facebook account.

The coalition has also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the procedures of appointments of people to the parliamentary committees and adoption of a series of laws by the parliament, specifically, the controversial electoral legislation.

In July, the Iraqi parliament passed an amendment to the country's electoral law that would strip the internally displaced persons of their right to vote in camps or any places other than their original residence area.

The Iraqi capital and southern regions have seen a wave of violent protests since Tuesday. Protesters demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end of corruption. On Thursday, a curfew was declared and internet access halted in Baghdad and five southern provinces. So far, at least 40 people have been killed and 272 detained due to violence during the protests.