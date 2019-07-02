UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Shia Leader Says Supports Integration Of Shiite Militias Into Regular Army

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Iraqi Shia Leader Says Supports Integration of Shiite Militias Into Regular Army

A prominent Shia cleric and the head of the largest parliamentary bloc in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Tuesday expressed support for the decision of Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi to dismiss the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, and composed predominantly of Shia militias, and incorporate them into the country's regular army

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) A prominent Shia cleric and the head of the largest parliamentary bloc in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Tuesday expressed support for the decision of Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi to dismiss the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, and composed predominantly of Shia militias, and incorporate them into the country's regular army.

On Monday, Mahdi issued a decree ordering all Hashd Shaabi staff to shut down and for the armed militias to join in the Iraqi army.

"The decision of the [Iraqi] prime minister regarding the Hashd al-Shaabi is important and is the first correct step toward building a strong state capable of withstanding winds from this or that side," Sadr posted on his Twitter account, adding that his Saraya al-Salam unit of fighters will be the first to follow and be dismissed immediately.

Sadr expressed hope that the government would not prosecute former paramilitaries.

The Iraqi government formed the PMF in 2014 to fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the country. In addition to having a significant political influence, Hashd Shaabi is considered by some to be an Iranian proxy in Iraq.

On June 18, the PMF blamed the United States for two airstrikes on its command on the Iraqi-Syrian border that killed 22 of their soldiers and injured 12 others.

Baghdad's order for militias to be reined in comes amid escalating US-Iran strife in the Persian Gulf. Since May, Washington has been building up its military presence in the region in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Prime Minister Army Iran Russia Washington Twitter Pentagon Iraq United States May June Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Thousands Rally in Support of Catalan Separatists ..

2 minutes ago

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

1 hour ago

Tottenham break transfer record to buy Tanguy Ndom ..

2 minutes ago

'Only mutual respect': Kyrgios sets tone for Nadal ..

3 minutes ago

Burundi must take 'drastic' measures to ensure cre ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Be Launched Soo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.