Iraqi Shia Leader Says Supports Integration of Shiite Militias Into Regular Army

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) A prominent Shia cleric and the head of the largest parliamentary bloc in Iraq , Muqtada al-Sadr, on Tuesday expressed support for the decision of Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi to dismiss the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, and composed predominantly of Shia militias, and incorporate them into the country's regular army

On Monday, Mahdi issued a decree ordering all Hashd Shaabi staff to shut down and for the armed militias to join in the Iraqi army.

"The decision of the [Iraqi] prime minister regarding the Hashd al-Shaabi is important and is the first correct step toward building a strong state capable of withstanding winds from this or that side," Sadr posted on his Twitter account, adding that his Saraya al-Salam unit of fighters will be the first to follow and be dismissed immediately.

Sadr expressed hope that the government would not prosecute former paramilitaries.

The Iraqi government formed the PMF in 2014 to fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the country. In addition to having a significant political influence, Hashd Shaabi is considered by some to be an Iranian proxy in Iraq.

On June 18, the PMF blamed the United States for two airstrikes on its command on the Iraqi-Syrian border that killed 22 of their soldiers and injured 12 others.

Baghdad's order for militias to be reined in comes amid escalating US-Iran strife in the Persian Gulf. Since May, Washington has been building up its military presence in the region in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region.