Iraqi Shia Militia Group Thwarts IS Attack on Power Transmission Towers in Nineveh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Iraq's Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi militia group said on Sunday that its forces had prevented an attack by the Islamic State (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on power transmission towers in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh.

"The forces of the 25th Hashd al-Shaabi brigade have prevented on Sunday an attempt by IS terrorists to blow up power transmission towers on the south of Nineveh province.

During the security operation, three improvised explosive devices prepared for explosion have been found," the statement read.

On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities reported several terrorist attacks against the country's energy system over the course of recent days, which resulted in the destruction of 61 main power transmission lines and the death of seven people.

The IS, declared to be defeated in Iraq in 2017, still conducts terrorist operations in different parts of the Arab world and beyond.