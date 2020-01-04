UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Shia Militia Refutes Reports About Killing Of Senior Members By Airstrike In Baghdad

Sat 04th January 2020 | 05:40 AM

Iraqi Shia Militia Refutes Reports About Killing of Senior Members by Airstrike in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces refuted on Saturday media reports that the airstrike on its vehicle convoy in northern Baghdad had left several senior members dead.

Earlier in the day, a source in security forces told Sputnik that at least five people had been killed by the airstrike that took place in Baghdad's northern district of Taji in the early hours of Saturday.

Some media outlets and social networks reported that several senior members of the Shia militia had been killed in the incident.

"The attack, which took place near the Taji Stadium in Baghdad, hit a medical convoy of the Popular Mobilization Forces," the militia said in a statement, adding that no senior members had been killed.

