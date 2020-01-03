Iraqi Shia Militia Says 5 Its Members Killed by Rocket Fire Near Baghdad Airport - Reports

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Friday that five members of the militia as well as "two guests" had been killed by rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport, media reported.

Earlier in the day, the PMF - that is responsible for the recent siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad - said its senior official in charge of public relations, Mohammed Jabiri, had been killed in the incident.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, the killed people were in two vehicles that were leaving the airport.

The situation in Iraq escalated on Tuesday when Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country. The strikes were carried out in response to an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.