Iraqi Shiite Militias Thwart Infiltration Attempt by Terrorists From Syria - PMF

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella grouping of Shia armed militias, have thwarted an attempt by members of the Islamic State terrorist groups (IS, outlawed in Russia) to enter the country's territory from neighboring Syria, the PMF press service said on Tuesday.

"The 17th militia brigade's forces have prevented IS militants from entering the territory of [Iraq's] Anbar province from Syria," the press service said in a statement, as quoted by local news outlet Baghdadtoday.

The PMF forces have opened fire at a vehicle belonging to militants, forcing the latter to withdraw back to the Syrian border, the statement read.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. They are being resisted by both the government forces and militias similar to the PMF.

In mid-May, the Iraqi armed forces launched a wide-scale anti-terrorist operation, dubbed "Lions of al-Jazeera." The operation is taking place throughout the territory of Salah ad-Din province, as well as throughout Anbar and Nineveh on the Iraqi-Syrian border.