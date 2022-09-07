Iraqi Supreme Court Says Has No Constitutional Powers to Dissolve Parliament

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq rejected a lawsuit to dissolve the parliament, filed by lawyers with strong ties to influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, arguing that the court has no constitutional authority to do so

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq rejected a lawsuit to dissolve the parliament, filed by lawyers with strong ties to influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, arguing that the court has no constitutional authority to do so.

"The powers of the Federal Supreme Court are defined in Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 4 of the Law on the Federal Supreme Court, dissolution of the parliament is not within its power," the court's statement.

Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Al-Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

Al-Sadr's supporters resumed protests in Baghdad in late July, breaking into the parliament building and refusing to leave it.

The protests were triggered by the nomination of Mohammed Sudani, another representative of Shiite parties in the Iraqi parliament except for Sadr's bloc, for the post of prime minister. Sudani represents the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature.

In August, al-Sadr called on authorities to dissolve parliament and schedule next general elections, however the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq declined the request.

Later that month, the situation began to return to normal after a speech by al-Sadr, who called on his supporters to leave the government's "Green Zone" in the center of Baghdad and stop armed confrontation with security forces and Shiite militias that joined them.