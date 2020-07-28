Iraqi Taji Base Hosting US-Led Coalition Troops Subject to Rocket Shelling - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Iraqi military base Camp Taji hosting US-led coalition troops north of the country's capital of Baghdad came under rocket fire on Monday, a security source told Sputnik.

"Several rockets fell on the territory of the Taji base hosting US military," the source said, adding that there was no information about material damage or loss of life as a result of the attack.

Homemade missile launchers regularly target the so-called green zone of the Iraqi capital, where government buildings and embassies are located, as well as Baghdad's international airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield. As a rule, such incidents do not lead to casualties among the population and do not entail significant damage.

In mid-June, the Joint Command of the Iraqi armed forces announced that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimihad ordered the creation of special committees in order to stop such incidents.