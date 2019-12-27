UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IraqiAirways Minsk-Bound Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:16 PM

IraqiAirways Minsk-Bound Airplane Makes Emergency Landing in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

An airplane that was headed toward Belarus' Minsk from Baghdad made an emergency landing in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday, no people were injured, a representative from the airport told Sputnik

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) An airplane that was headed toward Belarus' Minsk from Baghdad made an emergency landing in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday, no people were injured, a representative from the airport told Sputnik.

"An IraqiAirways airplane that was headed toward Minsk from Baghdad made an emergency landing at the Rostov-on-Don airport at 11:15 a.m. [08:15 GMT]," the representative said.

He clarified that the airplane made the landing due to technical reasons.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Minsk Baghdad Belarus December From Airport

Recent Stories

Huawei Y9s – An in-depth Review of the high-end ..

7 minutes ago

RUSADA Head Sent to WADA Notice of Disagreement Wi ..

45 seconds ago

S.Korea Holds Low-Key Drills Near Disputed Islets ..

47 seconds ago

UAE's Tolerance Minister calls on PM

2 minutes ago

12 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kaza ..

49 seconds ago

Rs. 270 mln released for 101 development projects ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.