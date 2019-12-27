An airplane that was headed toward Belarus' Minsk from Baghdad made an emergency landing in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday, no people were injured, a representative from the airport told Sputnik

"An IraqiAirways airplane that was headed toward Minsk from Baghdad made an emergency landing at the Rostov-on-Don airport at 11:15 a.m. [08:15 GMT]," the representative said.

He clarified that the airplane made the landing due to technical reasons.