Iraqis Kill 11 In Revenge For Deadly IS Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:17 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Residents of an Iraqi village have killed 11 people in retaliation for a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group, an Iraqi security official said.
The inhabitants of the Al-Rashad in the eastern Diyala province killed 11 people on Wednesday in the neighbouring hamlet of Nahr al-Imam, the security official who preferred to remain anonymous said.
The assailants accused the residents of Nahr al-Imam of being behind an attack on Al-Rashad the day before in which 15 people were killed, an increase from an initially reported toll of 11.
Another 26 people were injured in the Tuesday attack on Al-Rashad, according to the latest figures from security sources.
The militant IS group claimed the Al-Rashad attack on Wednesday night.