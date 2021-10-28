Iraqis kill 11 in revenge for deadly IS attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Residents of an Iraqi village have killed 11 people in retaliation for a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group, an Iraqi security official said.

The inhabitants of the Al-Rashad in the eastern Diyala province killed 11 people on Wednesday in the neighbouring hamlet of Nahr al-Imam, the security official who preferred to remain anonymous said.

The assailants accused the residents of Nahr al-Imam of being behind an attack on Al-Rashad the day before in which 15 people were killed, an increase from an initially reported toll of 11.

Another 26 people were injured in the Tuesday attack on Al-Rashad, according to the latest figures from security sources.

The militant IS group claimed the Al-Rashad attack on Wednesday night.