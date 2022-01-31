A massive protest against former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari's nomination for president took place in Baghdad on Monday amid accusations of corruption, according to Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria

Hundreds of people gathered at An Nusur square. Protesters call Zebari, a member of Kurdistan Democratic Party, corrupt and a separatist.

Zebari worked as a foreign minister from 2004 to 2014. In 2014, he was appointed minister of finance. In 2016, he was ousted by a parliamentary vote of no confidence amid allegations of corruption.

In October, early parliamentary elections - the first since 2003 - took place in Iraq amid increased security measures, with 160 registered parties. Voter turnout was 41%. The bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr won the election with almost a third of all seats, 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Taqaddum alliance with 38 seats. The State of Law coalition was third with 37 seats. The parliamentary coalition Fatah then called the results illegitimate. The parliamentary session for presidential election is appointed for February 7.