UrduPoint.com

Iraqis Protest Ex-Foreign Minister's Nomination For President - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Iraqis Protest Ex-Foreign Minister's Nomination for President - Reports

A massive protest against former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari's nomination for president took place in Baghdad on Monday amid accusations of corruption, according to Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) A massive protest against former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari's nomination for president took place in Baghdad on Monday amid accusations of corruption, according to Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria.

Hundreds of people gathered at An Nusur square. Protesters call Zebari, a member of Kurdistan Democratic Party, corrupt and a separatist.

Zebari worked as a foreign minister from 2004 to 2014. In 2014, he was appointed minister of finance. In 2016, he was ousted by a parliamentary vote of no confidence amid allegations of corruption.

In October, early parliamentary elections - the first since 2003 - took place in Iraq amid increased security measures, with 160 registered parties. Voter turnout was 41%. The bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr won the election with almost a third of all seats, 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Taqaddum alliance with 38 seats. The State of Law coalition was third with 37 seats. The parliamentary coalition Fatah then called the results illegitimate. The parliamentary session for presidential election is appointed for February 7.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Protest Parliament Vote Iraq Baghdad Alliance February October 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Direction of ..

Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Direction of Country - Poll

17 seconds ago
 Chief Minister chides opposition for its political ..

Chief Minister chides opposition for its political behaviour

20 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif not willing to return without any gua ..

Nawaz Sharif not willing to return without any guarantee: Khawar

21 seconds ago
 US Concludes $840,000 Settlement of Alleged Arms E ..

US Concludes $840,000 Settlement of Alleged Arms Export Violations - State Dept.

23 seconds ago
 Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If ..

Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If Russia Sincere About Talks on ..

3 minutes ago
 Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>