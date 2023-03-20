UrduPoint.com

Iraqis Suffering From 'Disastrous Medical Diseases' Caused By US-Led Invasion - Advocate

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Iraqis Suffering From 'Disastrous Medical Diseases' Caused by US-Led Invasion - Advocate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The US-led invasion of Iraq has resulted in a dramatic rise in birth defects in the country, a problem that will remain in Iraq "forever," anti-nuclear advocate Helen Caldicott told Sputnik.

On March 19, 2003, at 10:16 p.m. EST, President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants.

"The 'shock and awe war' crime initiated by George W Bush and his co-freres was both a nuclear and conventional war, initiating disastrous medical diseases and congenital abnormalities which will haunt the people of Iraq forever," Caldicott said.

She emphasized that the United States had deployed missiles armed with uranium 238, resulting in microscopic particles polluting the air and surrounding soil, "to be spread by the wind for the rest of time."

According to Caldicott, the US and British militaries used more than 1,700 tons of depleted uranium in Iraq during the 2003 invasion.

"Iraqi doctors in Fallujah since 2005 have been overwhelmed by the number of babies with serious birth defects, ranging from a girl born with two heads to paralysis of the lower limbs and far more cancers than they documented before the battle for Fallujah between US troops and the Iraqi people," Caldicott told Sputnik.

She added that in Fallujah, where two massive US military operations took place, 25% of newborns were seriously deformed and the rate of leukemia is 38 times higher, while the childhood cancer rate is 12 times higher than in populations in neighboring Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait.

"Despite the fact that the U.S. war with Iraq came to a close on December 18, 2011, families in numerous Iraqi cities are now living with a dramatic rise in birth defects and cancer from radioactive weapons that were detonated near homes, schools, and playgrounds during the nearly seven-year conflict and these diseases will be perpetuated for the rest of time," Caldicott said.

According to Pentagon data, during the war in Iraq, 4,431 soldiers were killed, while about 32,000 were injured. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2003 and 2006 alone, up to 223,000 Iraqis fell victim to the war. International experts estimate that the war in Iraq claimed from 1 to 1.4 million lives of Iraqis.

Related Topics

Injured World George W. Bush Egypt Nuclear Pentagon Iraq Kuwait George United States March December Cancer From Million P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2023

25 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th March 2023

30 minutes ago
 Rennes beat PSG 2-0

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

8 hours ago
 UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

8 hours ago
 Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

10 hours ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.