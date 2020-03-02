Acting Prime Minister of Iraq Adel Abdul Mahdi announced on Monday that he would finally resign from his post and proposed holding early parliamentary elections on December 4 after an unsuccessful attempt by the candidate for this position, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to receive a vote of confidence in the new Cabinet, the Prime Minister's press service reported on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Acting Prime Minister of Iraq Adel Abdul Mahdi announced on Monday that he would finally resign from his post and proposed holding early parliamentary elections on December 4 after an unsuccessful attempt by the candidate for this position, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to receive a vote of confidence in the new Cabinet, the Prime Minister's press service reported on Monday.

In a letter sent to the President of Iraq, the speaker and members of the country's parliament, Mahdi stressed that the deadline set by the constitution for a vote of confidence in the new Cabinet ends on March 2.

"After consultations with experts on constitution, I announce my decision to resort to the voluntary resignation as the head of the Cabinet," Mahdi said in the letter as cited by the prime minister's press service.

"We propose the date of December 4, 2020 for the election ... and the dissolution of parliament 60 days before the election date," he added.