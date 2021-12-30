Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that a new delegation of military advisers of the international coalition led by the United States has arrived in the country

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that a new delegation of military advisers of the international coalition led by the United States has arrived in the country.

A day prior, the prime minister confirmed that the last foreign military contingent had pulled out of the country. The coalition, however, will give advisory functions to the Iraqi forces, he added.

"There is not a single soldier left in Iraq in combat status. A group of coalition advisers has arrived in the country to support our military needs in the fight against terrorism and IS (Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia)," the prime minister said in a speech obtained by Sputnik.

He did not specify the number of advisers in the group.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command confirmed the withdrawal of armed forces of the coalition from Iraq except for military advisers on December 22, more than a week ahead of the December 31 deadline established by US President Joe Biden in late summer.