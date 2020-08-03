UrduPoint.com
Iraq's Anbar Province Police Head Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Iraq's Anbar Province Police Head Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The police head of Iraq's western Anbar province, Hadi Razij, has tested positive for coronavirus, local news outlets reported.

The top officer is undergoing necessary medical treatment, Iraq's Al Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

Razij is in good health condition, according to the channel.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Iraq is rapidly increasing on a daily basis. As of today, the country's Health Ministry has registered 129,151 cases in an increase of 2,447 infections detected over the past day.

The death toll has grown by 63 to 4,868, and the tally of recoveries now stands at 91,886.

More Stories From World

