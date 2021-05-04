The Balad Air Base in Iraq has been targeted by a rocket attack on Monday, a spokesperson for the US-led coalition told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Balad Air Base in Iraq has been targeted by a rocket attack on Monday, a spokesperson for the US-led coalition told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Balad Air Base was the target of a rocket attack this evening at 1900 local time," the spokesperson said.

Neither US nor coalition troops assigned to the base were injured, the spokesperson added.