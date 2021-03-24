UrduPoint.com
Iraq's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 800,000 - Health Ministry

Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Iraq has exceeded 800,000, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry said the case tally increased by 4,494 in the past day to 803,041. More than 723,000 people have recovered since the pandemic start.

The death toll has risen over the past 24 hours by 30 to 14,066.

More Stories From World

