UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Coronavirus Count Climbs To 154 With 21 Cases Announced - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Iraq's Coronavirus Count Climbs to 154 With 21 Cases Announced - Health Ministry

Iraq's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the overall number to 154, and another death makes 11 victims altogether

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Iraq's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the overall number to 154, and another death makes 11 victims altogether.

The news comes as Iraq suspends all travel in and out of the country for one week from March 17-24.

The government earlier imposed a curfew in capital city Baghdad, Basra and several other major cities.

Meanwhile, over 40 people have completely recovered from the disease.

As of Tuesday, over 185,000 people worldwide have been infected and more than 7,300 have died. Meanwhile, over 80,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Iraq Died Basra Baghdad March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

36 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 17 ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh Jamshoro approves revised budg ..

2 minutes ago

CIA of Islamabad busts notorious gang of street cr ..

2 minutes ago

Secretaries Health pay visit to Pakistan's biggest ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.