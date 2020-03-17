(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Iraq's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the overall number to 154, and another death makes 11 victims altogether.

The news comes as Iraq suspends all travel in and out of the country for one week from March 17-24.

The government earlier imposed a curfew in capital city Baghdad, Basra and several other major cities.

Meanwhile, over 40 people have completely recovered from the disease.

As of Tuesday, over 185,000 people worldwide have been infected and more than 7,300 have died. Meanwhile, over 80,000 people have recovered.