BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Iraq has for the first time seen over 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,702 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous record daily increase stood at 1,870 cases. The rise was registered on June 20.

"The Health Ministry's labs have registered 2,200 cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 79 fatalities and 1,061 recoveries have been recorded," the ministry said.

The death toll has thus risen to 1,330. The number of people recovered from coronavirus has reached 16,814. Over 18,000 are still being treated for COVID-19, with 281 of them in intensive care.

The Health Ministry warned on Monday that the country is nearing the peak of the epidemic. Iraq still has a curfew in place. Domestic and international flights have been suspended. Educational facilities remain shut as well.