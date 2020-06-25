UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000 For First Time, Tally Exceeds 36,000 - Ministry

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Iraq's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000 for First Time, Tally Exceeds 36,000 - Ministry

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Iraq has for the first time seen over 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,702 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous record daily increase stood at 1,870 cases. The rise was registered on June 20.

"The Health Ministry's labs have registered 2,200 cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 79 fatalities and 1,061 recoveries have been recorded," the ministry said.

The death toll has thus risen to 1,330. The number of people recovered from coronavirus has reached 16,814. Over 18,000 are still being treated for COVID-19, with 281 of them in intensive care.

The Health Ministry warned on Monday that the country is nearing the peak of the epidemic. Iraq still has a curfew in place. Domestic and international flights have been suspended. Educational facilities remain shut as well.

Related Topics

Iraq June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.