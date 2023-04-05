CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Iraqi embassy in Libya will resume operations nine years after the mission was suspended, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Tuesday.

"Iraq has decided to reopen its embassy in Libya and resume diplomatic work to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries and provide services to the Iraqi community," Al-Sahhaf told the Iraqi news Agency.

The Iraqi embassy in Tripoli was closed in 2014 against the backdrop of a tense situation in Libya.