WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Iraq having good relations with neighbouring and other countries, particularly Iran, does not mean that they will be used against other nations, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said during the USIP event in Washington, DC.

Hussein stressed that Iraq first of all is considering its own security, economic , political and strategic and building its relations with other countries on the basis of these interests.

"In the end, it's the internal politics that decides the foreign policy," he said on Friday.

"For as government in the first place we are establishing our relationship on the basis of the Iraqi interest. Geography is playing a role in our relationships, history is playing a role, culture is playing a role and economic ties are playing a role."

He stressed that Iraq wants to have good ties with Turkey, Iran and all neighbouring countries.

Hussein also underscored one can't ignore China which is one of the most powerful countries in the world.

"Their companies, they are very active inside Iraq. Our trade relationship with China is about $20 billion," he said. "They are importing oil from Iraq."

"We want to have good ties and we have good ties with all these countries," he added. "But that doesn't mean when we have good ties and good relations with these countries it will be used or we will be used against others."

"We are aware of tensions between Washington and Iran but we have good very strong relationship with both, and we are not against," he said. "In fact, we are telling both sides that the tension between both countries is not good anyhow for us. Sometimes we are encouraging both of them to continue dialogue , to continue negotiation. And we were happy about their process of negotiation in Vienna and we hope that once again they will start talks in Vienna."