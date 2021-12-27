Iraq's supreme court on Monday rejected a bid filed by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance contesting its defeat in the October 10 parliamentary election

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Iraq's supreme court on Monday rejected a bid filed by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance contesting its defeat in the October 10 parliamentary election.

"The Federal Court has decided to reject the complaint aimed at not having the (election) results ratified, and to make the plaintiff bear the costs," the judge's decision read. "The verdict is binding on all authorities".