UrduPoint.com

Iraq's Highest Court Rejects Bid To Annul Election Results

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Iraq's supreme court on Monday rejected a bid filed by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance contesting its defeat in the October 10 parliamentary election.

"The Federal Court has decided to reject the complaint aimed at not having the (election) results ratified, and to make the plaintiff bear the costs," the judge's decision read. "The verdict is binding on all authorities".

