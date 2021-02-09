UrduPoint.com
Iraq's Hussein Invites Palestine's Top Diplomat To Baghdad To Discuss Regional Events

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Iraq's Hussein Invites Palestine's Top Diplomat to Baghdad to Discuss Regional Events

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has received an official invitation from his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, to visit the capital of Baghdad in a bid to discuss the latest developments across the middle East region and prospects of the bilateral cooperation, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

A meeting between Hussein and al-Maliki occurred on Monday on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Arab League Council in Cairo. During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations and stressed the need to deepen them in a bid to achieve the interests of the two nations, the ministry said in a statement.

The top Iraqi diplomat extended "an invitation to the Palestinian minister to visit Iraq to review issues of common concern and [developments] in the Arab region," and highlighted "the need to activate the joint Iraqi-Palestinian commission to advance mutual interests," the statement read.

Al-Maliki accepted the invitation, saying it represent an opportunity to foster a dialogue "that would reaffirm the unity of vision, especially at the current stage."

The emergency meeting of the Arab League Council , which was held in the Egyptian capital, focused on reasserting the firm stance of the Arab countries in support of the Palestinian issue and the people's legitimate rights, the league said in a final statement.

