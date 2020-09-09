CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Iraqi intelligence service possesses detailed information about the militants responsible for rocket attacks against military bases and civilian facilities, Ahmed Mulla Talal, the spokesmen for the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

"The issue of rocket attacks is being monitored. The intelligence service has precise information.

We are taking measures against both those who launches rockets and against their supporters," Talal said at a briefing, a recording of which has been posted by the prime minister's office.

He noted that details of certain incidents will be made public in the coming days.

The Baghdad green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

In June, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi was said to have ordered creation of special committees to prevent such incidents.