Iraq's Mosul Airport To Resume Operations Within One Year After Reconstruction - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:44 PM

Iraq's Mosul Airport to Resume Operations Within One Year After Reconstruction - Governor

Mosul International Airport, located in the Nineveh governorate of Iraq and almost totally destroyed by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), will resume functioning in approximately one year, Nineveh Governor Mansoor al-Marid said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Mosul International Airport, located in the Nineveh governorate of Iraq and almost totally destroyed by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), will resume functioning in approximately one year, Nineveh Governor Mansoor al-Marid said on Thursday.

"We held consultations at General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers ... and we agreed on establishing a timeframe for the project's completion [reconstruction of the civil airport], and according to the agreement and plans, the airport will resume operations in approximately one year," al-Marid was quoted as saying by the Iraqi Al-Sumaria broadcaster.

The provincial governot added that the consultations were attended by representatives of the General Secretariat, Iraq Civil Aviation Authority, Mosul airport, embassy of France in Iraq, French companies and the council, designated by the French government.

In 2014, Mosul, Iraq's second most populous city, became one of the major strongholds of IS in the country. Its infrastructure was almost completely destroyed after the Iraqi forces launched a massive liberation operation in October 2016 and managed to completely clear it of terrorists by July 2017. Similar operations were carried out in other parts of Iraq as well and the government declared full victory over IS in December 2017, even though scattered terrorist attacks there still take place occasionally.

