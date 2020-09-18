CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Iraqi security service has opened an investigation into the explosion that occurred early Friday on the territory of the American University of Iraq in the central city of Najaf, according to the state-run INA news agency.

Early in the day, INA reported the blast in the university's building for English language studies.

In line with preliminary information, no one has been injured as a result of the explosion, the city's police department said, as cited by the news outlet, adding that the building sustained material damage.