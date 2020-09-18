UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Najaf Security Forces Open Inquiry Into Blast In American University - State Media

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Iraq's Najaf Security Forces Open Inquiry Into Blast in American University - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Iraqi security service has opened an investigation into the explosion that occurred early Friday on the territory of the American University of Iraq in the central city of Najaf, according to the state-run INA news agency.

Early in the day, INA reported the blast in the university's building for English language studies.

In line with preliminary information, no one has been injured as a result of the explosion, the city's police department said, as cited by the news outlet, adding that the building sustained material damage.

Related Topics

Injured Police Iraq

Recent Stories

PM urges world to join hands in fight against Clim ..

51 seconds ago

Pakistan wins stay on enforcement of $6bln award o ..

19 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.