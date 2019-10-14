UrduPoint.com
Iraq's National Coalition Proposes Sending Delegation To Turkey Amid Military Offensive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Iraq's National Coalition Proposes Sending Delegation to Turkey Amid Military Offensive

Iraqi political coalition Al-Wataniya chaired by a politician Ayad Allawi, who served as vice president of Iraq from 2014 to 2015, called on Monday on the Iraqi government to send a high-level delegation to Turkey to reduce the "serious consequences" of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, dubbed Peace Spring

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Iraqi political coalition Al-Wataniya chaired by a politician Ayad Allawi, who served as vice president of Iraq from 2014 to 2015, called on Monday on the Iraqi government to send a high-level delegation to Turkey to reduce the "serious consequences" of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, dubbed Peace Spring.

"The coalition urges the Iraqi government to send a high-level delegation to Turkey, consisting of various institutions to coordinate and reduce the serious consequences that may cause problems to Iraq, Turkey and the region," the coalition said in a statement.

The national coalition added that the repercussions of the Turkey-led military campaign on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River "can be doubly negative on more than one level."

According to the coalition, the delegation should discuss the water issue "to avoid complications affecting the water amounts coming to Iraq.

"

The coalition also suggests that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should appoint "a special advisor for water affairs." The political alliance considers it "as a good step that requires formation of a joint higher committee working on oil and water coordination, and also on terrorism and the possible influx of refugees."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria last week. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area with Syria of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) whom Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

