UrduPoint.com

Iraq's New President Latif Rashid, Veteran Kurdish Politician

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Iraq's new president Latif Rashid, veteran Kurdish politician

Iraq's new President Abdul Latif Rashid is a veteran Kurdish politician and former water minister with valuable experience in navigating the fractious politics of Baghdad

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Iraq's new President Abdul Latif Rashid is a veteran Kurdish politician and former water minister with valuable experience in navigating the fractious politics of Baghdad.

The 78-year-old, British-educated hydraulic engineer, chosen by parliament on Thursday to replace Barham Saleh, also faces the task of mending ties between the central government and Iraq's Kurdish minority.

Rashid's first order of business is to nominate a prime minister to form a government to replace caretaker premier Mustafa al-Kadhemi, filling a year-long political vacuum since an October 2021 general election.

He had served as presidential adviser since 2010, after seven years as a minister.

"Rashid's strengths would be that he is no stranger to Baghdad," said political analyst Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations.

Nothing "should be new to him, even if he will be a new face to younger Iraqis."Hailing from Sulaimaniyah, a major city in northern Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region, he speaks Kurdish, Arabic and English.

He served as water resources minister until 2010 -- experience that could be valuable for Iraq, ravaged by drought and considered the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate change, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Business Minority Water Parliament Drought Iraq Rashid Baghdad October From Government Arab Election 2018

Recent Stories

'Great sadness' for artists after French venue ran ..

'Great sadness' for artists after French venue ransacked in Burkina coup

23 seconds ago
 US stocks tumble after disappointing inflation dat ..

US stocks tumble after disappointing inflation data

24 seconds ago
 Power supply restored to 13 district

Power supply restored to 13 district

28 seconds ago
 Anomaly committee formed to resolve APPC employees ..

Anomaly committee formed to resolve APPC employees' seniority issues: NA told

2 minutes ago
 Austin Urges NATO Members States to Spend More Tha ..

Austin Urges NATO Members States to Spend More Than 2% of GDP on Defense

2 minutes ago
 Countrywide power transmission system restored: Po ..

Countrywide power transmission system restored: Power Division

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.