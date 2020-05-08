UrduPoint.com
Iraq's New Prime Minister Invites NATO Secretary General To Visit Baghdad

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Iraq's New Prime Minister Invites NATO Secretary General to Visit Baghdad

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has invited NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Baghdad in the near future and discuss the strengthening of the country's relations with the alliance, the prime minister's press service said on Friday.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg congratulated al-Kadhimi on being sworn in as prime minister and said that the alliance was seeking to start training Iraqi security forces as soon as possible.

"His Excellency [al-Kadhimi] invited NATO's Secretary-General to visit Baghdad as soon as possible, accompanied by his team to discuss ways to promote the level of joint work, especially in the field of training and support to the security forces, and to overcome the obstacles, whether relating to security or to health protection measures," the press service said.

In addition, the prime minister reaffirmed that the Iraqi government was interested in "the vital partnership" with NATO, the press service added.

The Iraqi parliament approved on Thursday the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, thereby forming the first government in five months. Kadhimi has replaced caretaker Adel Abdul Mahdi who resigned late last year amid nationwide anti-government protests that saw scores of protesters killed.

