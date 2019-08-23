(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, and composed predominantly of Shia militias, said on Thursday that it had shot at an unidentified surveillance airplane.

"Hashd Shaabi's air defense shot on Thursday at a surveillance airplane ... near Baghdad," the forces said in a statement.

The PMF added that the surveillance plane was not able to carry out its mission due to the PMF's intervention.

On Tuesday, a blast hit an ammo depot in Baghdad belonging to the PMF, killing one civilian and leaving dozens injured.

This was the fourth such explosion to occur in recent months.

On Wednesday, the PMF accused the US-led international coalition, which operates in Iraq, of allowing four Israeli drones to enter the region and allegedly carry out the attack against the ammo depot. However, the coalition dismissed the accusations and said that it operated in the region at the request of Iraq's government.