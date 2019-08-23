UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Paramilitary Forces Says Shot At Unidentified Surveillance Plane Near Baghdad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Iraq's Paramilitary Forces Says Shot at Unidentified Surveillance Plane Near Baghdad

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, and composed predominantly of Shia militias, said on Thursday that it had shot at an unidentified surveillance airplane.

"Hashd Shaabi's air defense shot on Thursday at a surveillance airplane ... near Baghdad," the forces said in a statement.

The PMF added that the surveillance plane was not able to carry out its mission due to the PMF's intervention.

On Tuesday, a blast hit an ammo depot in Baghdad belonging to the PMF, killing one civilian and leaving dozens injured.

This was the fourth such explosion to occur in recent months.

On Wednesday, the PMF accused the US-led international coalition, which operates in Iraq, of allowing four Israeli drones to enter the region and allegedly carry out the attack against the ammo depot. However, the coalition dismissed the accusations and said that it operated in the region at the request of Iraq's government.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Iraq Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

59 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

50 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

50 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.