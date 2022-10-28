(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Iraqi lawmakers have approved the composition of the new government proposed by recently appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani by majority vote, the prime minister's press office said in a statement on Thursday, available to Sputnik.

"The government of cabinet chief Mohammed al-Sudani has received a vote of confidence from the parliament," the office said in the statement.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein retained his post in the new cabinet, and Taif Sami was re-appointed as finance minister. Hayan Abdulghani was confirmed as Iraq's next oil minister.

The program of Al-Sudani's cabinet includes early parliamentary elections within a year and the settlement of disputes between the Federal authorities and the Kurdish autonomous region. The new Iraqi government also plans to take measures to fight corruption and unemployment, provide help for vulnerable groups and conduct economic and financial reforms, including in industry, agriculture and the banking sector, according to the program.

A small fight broke out between lawmakers of the Coordination Framework opposition bloc and independent lawmakers during the parliament meeting, according to video footage posted by the Shafaq news agency.

On Tuesday, Al-Sudani asked the parliament to consider ministerial candidates and hold a vote on the new government on October 27.

Al-Sudani was appointed prime minister of Iraq on October 15 and tasked by newly elected President Abdul Latif Rashid with forming the country's new government.

The Iraqi parliament elected 78-year-old Rashid as the country's new president by a majority vote on October 13. The legislature managed to elect a president only on its fourth attempt in eight months.