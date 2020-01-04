BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The Iraqi parliament will conduct an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the US assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the parliament's First Deputy Speaker Hasan Karim Kaabi urged to hold the meeting on Saturday. Two major parliamentary groups, Saairun, and the Fatah Alliance called for a bill to remove foreign troops from Iraq.

"The emergency meeting to discuss the US assault on the Iraqi sovereignty will take place on January 5, 2019, at 13:00 [10:00 GMT]," the statement read.

The assassination of Soleimani has exacerbated already-high tensions between Iran and the United States. Last week, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor on December 27. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces on Sunday killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad.