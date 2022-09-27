(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iraq's potential plan to build nuclear power plants is still under discussion by government officials, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Iraq's potential plan to build nuclear power plants is still under discussion by government officials, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"This is (in) the stage of talks, it is not yet a serious issue," Hussein said.

Hussein said Iraqi officials discussed this matter with Russian officials during a recent trip to Moscow.

The Iraqi government wants to build eight nuclear power plants as part of an effort to resolve electricity shortage issues in the country.