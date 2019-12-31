UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Premier Assures Pompeo About US Personnel Safety Amid Embassy Protest - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:28 PM

Iraq's Premier Assures Pompeo About US Personnel Safety Amid Embassy Protest - State Dept.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih assured Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that US forces and property in Iraq would be protected amid a protest at the American embassy in Baghdad, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih assured Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that US forces and property in Iraq would be protected amid a protest at the American embassy in Baghdad, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Both Abdul-Mahdi and Salih assured the Secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of US personnel and property," the State Department said in a readout of Pompeo's phone calls with the two Iraqi officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi protesters torched the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to US airstrikes, which targeted the Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protesters continue to attempt to break inside the US Embassy as American soldiers assigned to guard the diplomatic compound remain barricaded inside, according to media reports.

Mahdi called on protesters to leave area surrounding the US embassy. He said the Iraqi government strongly condemned the US airstrikes and Baghdad has taken measures to settle the situation in a way that secured Iraqi sovereignty.

The State Department noted that Pompeo confirmed the United States' support for Iraq's independence and sovereignty, but will protect and defend its people and property.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Protest Syria Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Independence United States Sunday Media Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

9 minutes ago

PTI central Punjab president calls on Chief Minist ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia Negotiating Launch of 1st Indigenous Ast ..

1 minute ago

Israeli population exceed 9.1 mln

1 minute ago

MPAs meet Chief Minister Punjab

6 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.