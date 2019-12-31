Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih assured Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that US forces and property in Iraq would be protected amid a protest at the American embassy in Baghdad, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih assured Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that US forces and property in Iraq would be protected amid a protest at the American embassy in Baghdad , the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Both Abdul-Mahdi and Salih assured the Secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of US personnel and property," the State Department said in a readout of Pompeo's phone calls with the two Iraqi officials.

Iraqi protesters earlier in the day torched the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to US airstrikes, which targeted the Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported.