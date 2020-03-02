UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Prime Minister-Designate Resigning As Parliament Fails To Back Government - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 02:30 AM

Iraq's Prime Minister-Designate Resigning as Parliament Fails to Back Government - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi says he is stepping down from his post after unsuccessful attempts to get lawmakers' approval of the new government, Alsumaria tv reports.

Allawi has already sent a letter of resignation to Iraqi President Barham Salih, according to Alsumaria TV.

The Iraqi parliament failed to hold a vote of confidence in the new government on Sunday. Initially, the voting was planned for February 24 but was postponed.

Allawi had promised that if his cabinet were approved, it would launch an investigation into the killings of demonstrators and security officials during the recent major anti-government protests in Iraq. Allawi had also promised to hold free and fair early elections.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Iraq February Sunday Post TV From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

17 minutes ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

3 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.