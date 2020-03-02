CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi says he is stepping down from his post after unsuccessful attempts to get lawmakers' approval of the new government, Alsumaria tv reports.

Allawi has already sent a letter of resignation to Iraqi President Barham Salih, according to Alsumaria TV.

The Iraqi parliament failed to hold a vote of confidence in the new government on Sunday. Initially, the voting was planned for February 24 but was postponed.

Allawi had promised that if his cabinet were approved, it would launch an investigation into the killings of demonstrators and security officials during the recent major anti-government protests in Iraq. Allawi had also promised to hold free and fair early elections.