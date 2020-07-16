Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will visit Iran next week as a part of his first foreign tour since serving as the prime minister of Iraq in May, Iran's state TV reported on Thursday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will visit Iran next week as a part of his first foreign tour since serving as the prime minister of Iraq in May, Iran's state tv reported on Thursday.

The visit is aimed at discussing cooperation in diverse areas amid the Iraqi official's efforts to boost ties with its neighbours.

Following Iran's visit, al-Kadhimi will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United States, the state TV reported.