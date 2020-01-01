UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Pro-Iran Hashed Orders Pullback From US Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:03 PM

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed orders pullback from US embassy

Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force Wednesday ordered its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledged to stay put outside the mission

Baghdad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force Wednesday ordered its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledged to stay put outside the mission.

"You delivered your message," the Hashed said in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since Tuesday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on a pro-Iran Hashed faction at the weekend.

It called on supporters to regroup outside the high-security Green Zone where the mission is located, but a leading commander in Kataeb Hezbollah, the group targeted in the US raids, told AFP they would "remain" at the embassy.

Related Topics

Baghdad

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential e ..

1 minute ago

Private Schools Association announces extension to ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Akram Durrani's ..

1 minute ago

Rana Sana Ullah case: Federal cabinet want removal ..

5 minutes ago

Business community pin hopes on Govt in the new ye ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.